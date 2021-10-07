The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together
Join a discussion lead by Liz Freeman, Program Officer for Education at the Kauffman Foundation of The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee. From the financial crisis to declining wages to collapsing public infrastructure the common problem is racism. This book looks at racism and the costs to people of color and white people, even beyond the economy.kclibrary.org
