Clerk of courts provides September report

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION BEFORE THE CLERK STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF JACKSON Having qualified as the Executrix of the Estate of Linda C. Myers aka Linda Claudine Myers, Deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate of said deceased to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned: Tammy Matthews, c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A., P.O. Box 1905, Sylva, NC 28779, on or before January 3, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned. This the 28th day of September, 2021. Tammy Matthews, Executrix c/o Smith & Morgan Law, P.A. P.O. Box 1905 Sylva, North Carolina, 28779 828-587-7000 31-34e.

SYLVA, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO