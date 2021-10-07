Clerk of courts provides September report
Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for September. She reported, with September 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $33,794.27 ($44,316.70); legal and title deposits, $1,234,229.74 ($1,242,591.22); vehicle sales tax, $1,021,752.78 ($1,157,226.40); watercraft sales tax, $8,307 ($10,067); titles issued, 2,366 (2,471); notation of liens, 589 (674); inspections, 531 (596).www.crescent-news.com
Comments / 0