Defiance County, OH

Clerk of courts provides September report

Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for September. She reported, with September 2020 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $33,794.27 ($44,316.70); legal and title deposits, $1,234,229.74 ($1,242,591.22); vehicle sales tax, $1,021,752.78 ($1,157,226.40); watercraft sales tax, $8,307 ($10,067); titles issued, 2,366 (2,471); notation of liens, 589 (674); inspections, 531 (596).

www.crescent-news.com

