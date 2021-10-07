CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

Defiance Municipal Court

Crescent-News
 6 days ago

Dustin Blake, 23, 26825 Behrens Road, appeared via video on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. His preliminary hearing is set for today. Cases set for pre-trial hearing: Kenneth Marckel, 42, 12688 Wolf Road, domestic violence; Clint Krill, 41, 05414 The Bend Road, domestic violence; Trent Wells, 21, 210 Hopkins St., domestic violence; Kristen Webb, 32, Lafayette, driving under suspension; Tiffany Cameron, 35, 105 Seneca St., reckless operation, criminal endangering, disorderly conduct; Cassandra May, 24, Edgerton, no operator's license, expired plates; Kalani Urbina, 20, Toledo, driving without a license driver; Savannah Hughes, 44, 236 Corwin St., open burning; Kaden Baumert, 18, 105 Seneca St., criminal endangering, vehicle trespass, menacing, disorderly conduct; Joseph Rakes, 38, 221 Hopkins St., theft; Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, disorderly conduct with intoxication; Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, assault.

