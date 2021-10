We do not always know how it got written nor do we always know the origins of it, but the “story in my head” is that thing that tells us what to expect, what to believe, what is – and is not – possible, and what power or personal agency is available to us. It is that thing that happens organically and so quickly that we do not pay attention to it, but we allow it to guide our reactions and responses. It is often what we use to justify our position. It is what we use to declare that we are in the right. But does it actually serve us?

