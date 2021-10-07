CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Evergrande backer Chinese Estates’ stock soars on take-private offer

By Clare Jim
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, jumped as much as 32% on Thursday after it announced an offer to be taken private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million). The Hong Kong developer said on Wednesday the family of Chinese...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
ECONOMY
Metro International

Analysis-UK linker frenzy sends investors abroad for inflation hedge

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain looks like one place where investors urgently need a hedge against inflation, yet many say trade in domestic bonds designed with that in mind is overstating the price pressure so much that they have become too expensive to consider. Inflation-linked government bonds come into favour when...
BUSINESS
Metro International

China developers’ bonds, shares hit again by Evergrande contagion worries

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares and bonds of Chinese property companies fell further on Wednesday after China Evergrande Group missed a third round of interest payments on its dollar bonds in three weeks, and as others warned of defaults. In the clearest sign yet of global investors’ worries of spreading debt...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Oil holds near $84 on energy crunch fears

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil held near $84 a barrel on Tuesday, within sight of a three-year high, supported by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in big economies such as China. With demand growing as economies recover from pandemic lows, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Lau
Metro International

Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term. Some bondholders said they did not receive coupon payments totalling...
ECONOMY
kezi.com

These 4 Chinese real estate developers are already in trouble

China's real estate crisis isn't showing any sign of letting up. Embattled conglomerate Evergrande rattled global markets in September by warning it could default on its huge debts. Since then, more developers have made similar public confessions, unnerving investors and raising fears of contagion across the vast sector. It's unclear...
REAL ESTATE
Metro International

Tesla sold record 56,006 China-made vehicles in Sept – CPCA

BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, the highest since it started production in Shanghai about two years ago, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Tuesday. The September sales included 3,853 that were exported, the data showed. Tesla,...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Why Wall Street Is Still Watching Chinese Real Estate Giant Evergrande

Evergrande, one of China's largest real estate developers owns more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities making it one of the world's biggest businesses by revenue. The company employs about 200,000 people and indirectly supports 3.8 million jobs per year. So, Evergrande's recent failures to make several scheduled...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Real Estate#Hong Kong#Evergrande Backer#Chinese Estates#Reuters#Chinese Estates Holdings#China Evergrande#China Estates
Metro International

Oil slips, takes breather after gains driven by global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, dropping for the first time in four days in what analysts called a breather after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in major economies. Brent crude was down 6 cents at $83.59...
TRAFFIC
Metro International

Luxury giant LVMH’s third-quarter sales up by 20%

PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at French luxury group LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division rose strongly in the third quarter even though overall revenue growth in Asia and the United States eased from their stellar first-half performance. LVMH, whose luxury products span Moët & Chandon champagne and Bulgari timepieces, said on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

Progenity lost $78.5 million in the second quarter. The company's stock has been heavily shorted. It received a patent last month for a prenatal test. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) saw its shares rise more than 11% on Tuesday. The company's stock opened at $2.10 a share, then rose to as high as $2.70 a share in midday trading. The stock has been volatile. It is down more than 74% for the year but is up more than 128% the past three months. It is well off its 52-week high of $9.48 a share.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Metro International

Embattled Evergrande’s EV unit vows to make cars early next year

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s embattled Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group said on Monday it aimed to start producing electric vehicles (EV) next year despite facing a struggle to secure external investment. Evergrande NEV, which is linked to troubled Chinese developer Evergrande Group, has held meeting with suppliers and local authorities...
ECONOMY
Metro International

China to liberalise thermal power pricing to tackle energy crisis

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday it will fully liberalise pricing for electricity generated from coal and that industrial and commercial users will all have to buy from the market. The NDRC said, giving no specific time frame, that 100%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

DiDi Stock Is Bound for a Turnaround As Chinese Stocks Recover

DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) stock rallied 10% last week, so it’s time to revisit its bullish thesis. But, before we move forward, you shouldn’t let that weekly stat fool you, it has been painful owning DIDI stock. There isn’t one reason for what ails it. But the bulk of the blame probably lies in the overall problem in Chinese stocks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alibaba stock surges toward 5th straight gain as part of broad rally in China-based tech stocks

Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. surged 5.2% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track for a fifth-straight gain, as part of a broad rally shares of China-based technology companies. Alibaba's stock had soared 15.7% over the past four sessions, after closing on Oct. 4 at the lowest price since January 2019. The broad rally comes after reports that Chinese regulators fined food delivery giant Meituan the equivalent of more than $500 million, as that was a lot less than many had expected and it removes an overhang for the company and other tech stocks. Meituan's Hong Kong-listed shares ran up 8.4% toward a three-month high. Among U.S.-listed shares of other China-based tech giants, JD.com Inc. climbed 1.8%, iQIYI Inc. rose 3.2%, Baidu Inc. rallied 2.6% and Bilibili Inc. advanced 3.1%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF gained 1.4% in Monday's premarket, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.
STOCKS
advisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Sees Stocks Suffering on Souring Consumer Outlook

(Bloomberg) — Souring consumer confidence could soon catch up to stock market investors if this earnings season is clouded by downward guidance revisions. There’s been an “uncharacteristically” wide divergence between how consumers and investors feel about the economy after the surge in delta virus cases this summer, said Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
STOCKS
therealdeal.com

Evergrande isn’t only Chinese developer in deep debt

China Evergrande Group isn’t the only Chinese developer with mounting debt problems. Fantasia Holdings Group missed a $205.7 million bond payment, according to Bloomberg. A unit of the company also missed a payment on a separate $108 million loan due last week. That’s according to Country Garden Services, which last month agreed to buy the assets of a Fantasia subsidiary’s property management business.
ECONOMY
Metro International

Chinese property firms slump as Evergrande angst spreads

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Bonds and shares issued by Chinese property firms slumped on Friday as onshore markets returned from a week-long holiday with few clues as to how regulators propose to contain the contagion from cash-strapped China Evergrande Group’s debt problems. Evergrande, whose shares remain suspended since it requested a trading...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy