City council places limits on meeting times, introduces zoning amendment
The Bloomington City Council passed new legislation to limit the duration of city council meetings to five-and-a-half hours or until midnight, whichever occurs first. Councilmember Steve Volan first introduced this amendment, which would require two councilmembers to agree to end the meeting, during a council meeting on Sept. 8. One council member must make a motion to adjourn and another to second it.www.idsnews.com
