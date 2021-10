Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) most recent addition to its athletic department has found widespread support in its inaugural year from the campus community. The Esports program—one of only five varsity Esports programs in the Lone Star Conference—was announced in the fall of 2020 and is one of three non-NCAA sports in which LCU competes. Following the appointment of head coach Noah Flint, the process of building the program surged forward with the goal to begin competition in the fall of 2021. This included not only readying competitive and practice spaces for the program, but also recruiting and building up rosters for competition.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO