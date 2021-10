Most of the conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Kings recently have involved which forwards will make the roster? There’s a group of fringe forwards and prospects fighting for a spot that has been slowly thinned down over the last week. The Kings recently made it clear that most prospects will start the season out in the American Hockey League (AHL) — the only prospect not reassigned to the Ontario Reign was Quinton Byfield. Most people would agree that he looks NHL ready, so he should make the team, right? Unfortunately, it’s not that simple, as the Kings must carefully navigate the development of their blue-chip prospect. So, let’s talk about the dilemma of where to play Byfield this season?

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO