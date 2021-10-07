CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International study looked into antibiotics and stunted growth in children

By News Staff
 7 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An international study has found that antibiotics alone cannot overcome the various factors that may cause stunted growth in children. According to a release, researchers had hoped that some combination of antibiotics, vitamin B3 and a diarrhea treatment drug would lead to better growth for children in Tanzania.

