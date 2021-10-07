Finding Resonance: The Vibrations of Art, Poetry, and Theater

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFinding Resonance: The Vibrations of Art, Poetry, and Theater. On the beach at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, FL 34223. Three experts in three different art forms come together to discuss their practice and latest works. Poet and Hermitage Fellow Lynnell Edwards returns to share new and previously published works of poetry inspired by her experiences, and Visual artist and Hermitage Fellow Nathaniel Donnett brings insight into his approach to creating art through “Dark Imaginarence,” a term coined by Donnett describing a way of life where one can think, make, act, and exist creatively. To complete the conversation, multidisciplinary artist and theater creator Shayok Misha Chowdury speaks about his process at the intersections of creation and performance across mediums. In the conversation to follow, these three artists will discuss the forces that inform their art with a particular focus on interactions between the seemingly distinct mediums.

