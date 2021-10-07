Make Thee an Ark: A New Play

Taking place in Mary’s Chapel at Selby Gardens' Historic Spanish Point campus, Make Thee an Ark is a new play set 300 years in the future in a New Ark floating above an undersea Florida. Moored to an old oil rig, the New Ark harbors what may be the last vestiges of humanity after global warming has wreaked havoc on the planet. Two sisters tell stories of a Florida long forgotten while elsewhere on the ship, the Pastor, the leader of the New Ark, prepares his people for an oncoming storm.