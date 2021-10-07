Giants to face rival Dodgers in NLDS for first time ever
It's official. After being neck-and-neck all season long, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in the playoffs for the very first time. The Giants will face the Dodgers in the National League Division Series after Los Angeles booked its ticket with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night. Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to send his team to the next round.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0