American Red Cross urges safety checks to celebrate Fire Prevention Week

RALEIGH — The American Red Cross urges residents to test their smoke alarms during Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 3-9. The Red Cross responds to 27% more home fires between November and March than in warmer months. According to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” home fires are most common in cooler months when people spend more time inside. Cooking and heating equipment are the leading causes of these fires.