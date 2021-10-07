CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Japan leader likely to stick to economic policy -Fitch

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to continue the broad economic policies of predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, including support for the central bank’s massive stimulus programme, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday. “The economy should benefit in the near term from an ebbing...

whtc.com

Daily Mail

Russian warships stage show of strength off Japan as a 'welcome message' for Tokyo's new PM after he declared sovereignty over disputed islands

Russian warships have staged a show of strength in the Sea of Japan after the country's new Prime Minister laid claim to a chain of islands controlled by Moscow. The Varyag, a Russian cruiser and flagship of the Pacific Fleet, took part in the drills alongside anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and 12 support ships on Monday.
WORLD
whtc.com

Japan’s Aso hails ‘good guy’ Kishida as new LDP leader

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a “good guy” with experience in domestic and foreign affairs. “It was good that a good guy was elected,”...
POLITICS
investing.com

What Japan’s Middle-of-the-Road New Leader Means for Investors

(Bloomberg) -- After a monthlong, surprisingly competitive race for Japan’s new leader, the contest ended predictably: Fumio Kishida, the most experienced, most middle-of-the-road candidate, is set to become Japan’s 100th prime minister. For good or ill, Kishida is seen by investors as a continuity choice -- stable, but unlikely to...
ASIA
Yoshihide Suga
Shinzo Abe
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

Fumio Kishida: Japan’s ruling party names former top diplomat as new leader and next PM

Japan’s ruling party has declared former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the winner of its leadership election, leaving him poised to become the country’s next prime minister when Yoshihide Suga steps down on Monday.Mr Kishida has won the governing party’s leadership election after defeating the country’s current vaccine minister Taro Kono in a tightly fought contest.The new leader of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party secured 257 votes against Mr Kono’s 170 in the final run-off round of the election. Mr Kishida is now certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and a coalition...
POLITICS
UpNorthLive.com

Inflation tops voters' economic concerns as Fed weighs policy changes

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Wednesday that the spike in inflation has persisted longer than he expected and will likely continue into next year, as supply chain challenges ripple across the economy and cast uncertainty on the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s also frustrating to...
BUSINESS
corpmagazine.com

Experts: Federal Reserve Policy Dominates Economic News

U.S. economic news for the week was dominated by the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. Strains at Chinese real estate group Evergrande dominated international headlines. Federal Reserve policy was unchanged on Wednesday, but the Fed set expectations for the beginning of the unwind of extraordinary measures it used to combat the COVID recession. We look for the Fed to announce at the next policy meeting, over November 2/3, that they will begin to taper the rate of asset purchases in November. Federal Open Market Committee Chair Jay Powell said that he expects to see tapering completed by around mid-year 2022. We also saw a new Dot Plot on Wednesday showing expectations for interest rate policy by individual FOMC members. The new Dot Plot showed that Fed officials pulled their expectations for interest rate lift-off forward marginally compared with where they were in June. For now, we are comfortable maintaining our interest rate forecast which shows fed funds liftoff in very late 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

BOJ Cuts Economic View for 5 of Japan's 9 Regions

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan cut its assessment for five of the country's nine regions on Thursday as the economy took a hit from supply constraints and a spike in coronavirus infections during the summer. "While some regions saw the rebound in their economies moderating, many maintained the...
ECONOMY
KREX

IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund expressed “full confidence” in its managing director Tuesday in response to allegations that while she was a World Bank official, she and others pressured staffers to change business rankings in an effort to placate China. The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that […]
ECONOMY
Asia
Japan
Tokyo, JP
investing.com

Japan household spending falls as COVID-19 curbs sap economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's household spending fell more sharply than expected in August, as state of emergency curbs to combat the coronavirus pandemic weighed on consumption during the summer holiday season and risked undercutting the economy's recovery. Friday's government data bodes ill for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's efforts to revitalise...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

Japan August machinery orders fall, miss expectations

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly fell in August, underlining persistent pressure on businesses and the broader economy as firms struggle to shake off the drag from the coronavirus pandemic. The Cabinet Office data on Wednesday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator...
BUSINESS
AFP

Japan ruling party seeks defence spending boost

Japan's ruling conservatives unveiled their campaign platform Tuesday, saying they would aim to boost defence spending, possibly even doubling it, to counter threats from China and North Korea.  That would mark a departure from Japan's political tradition of capping defence spending below one percent of its GDP, which stands around $5 trillion.
WORLD
whtc.com

Japan ruling party executive calls for $290 billion stimulus package

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan must compile an economic stimulus package worth at least 32-33 trillion yen ($282-$290 billion) to cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a senior ruling party official close to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday. Such large-scale spending would be needed to fill Japan’s output...
BUSINESS
whtc.com

BOJ must keep easing to meet 2% inflation, says board member Noguchi

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi emphasised the need for the central bank to “patiently continue” its current monetary easing as it takes a long time to achieve its 2% inflation target amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a speech, Noguchi sounded cautiously optimistic on Japan’s economic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

IMF board to interview Georgieva on data-rigging claims Wednesday -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board will interview Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday as it reviews claims she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China in her previous role, sources familiar with the plans said. An IMF spokesperson declined to comment...
WORLD

