New supplemental list of names for tropical cyclones

I’ve read that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used for tropical cyclones if this season’s list is used up. Wanda is the only name left, what happens after that?. Last March the World Meteorological Organization announced that if more than 21 names are used in any Atlantic Basin season, a supplemental list of names would be used instead of the Greek alphabet. It appears that the new system will get an immediate test. Victor is history, and Wanda is the sole remaining name on the 2021 list. Following Wanda, an additional 21-name list will be used. The additional names that could be used this season would start with Adria and be followed by Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.