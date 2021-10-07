2 shooting spree suspects to go on trial next year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people charged in a Thanksgiving Day shooting spree that left a man dead and several others injured will go on trial next fall, court records showed.

Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are each charged with dozens of crimes, stemming from the shootings that spanned from Henderson to northern Arizona last November. Each faces more than 50 charges.

Trials for Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are now scheduled to begin in November 2022.

Earlier this year, a judge said Christopher McDonnell was incompetent to stand trial. In her ruling, Craig said he should be committed until he can stand trial, writing “he is dangerous to himself and society and that commitment is required.”

In a court filing last month, prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office wrote they would seek the death penalty should Shawn McDonnell be found guilty of murder.

Christopher McDonnell, 29, Shawn McDonnell, 31, and Kayleigh Lewis, 26. (KLAS)

The trio is accused of driving around Henderson and randomly shooting at people, killing Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. They then drove into Arizona, where there were additional shootings, including one involving a police officer. All three were arrested after their car rolled over.

During police interviews and a grand jury hearing, several witnesses said they heard one of the suspects, believed to be Shawn McDonnell, yelling “I am God,” while firing a gun.

