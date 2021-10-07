CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

2 shooting spree suspects to go on trial next year

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4lw8_0cJghLr200

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people charged in a Thanksgiving Day shooting spree that left a man dead and several others injured will go on trial next fall, court records showed.

Christopher McDonnell, Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are each charged with dozens of crimes, stemming from the shootings that spanned from Henderson to northern Arizona last November. Each faces more than 50 charges.

Trials for Shawn McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis are now scheduled to begin in November 2022.

Earlier this year, a judge said Christopher McDonnell was incompetent to stand trial. In her ruling, Craig said he should be committed until he can stand trial, writing “he is dangerous to himself and society and that commitment is required.”

In a court filing last month, prosecutors with the District Attorney’s Office wrote they would seek the death penalty should Shawn McDonnell be found guilty of murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwKV4_0cJghLr200
Christopher McDonnell, 29, Shawn McDonnell, 31, and Kayleigh Lewis, 26. (KLAS)

The trio is accused of driving around Henderson and randomly shooting at people, killing Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. They then drove into Arizona, where there were additional shootings, including one involving a police officer. All three were arrested after their car rolled over.

During police interviews and a grand jury hearing, several witnesses said they heard one of the suspects, believed to be Shawn McDonnell, yelling “I am God,” while firing a gun.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
news24-680.com

Livermore Woman Pleads Guilty To DUI Murder Charge

DUBLIN – Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley announced today that defendant Lauren Davis plead to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of two people — 16-year old Violet Campbell and 25-year old Alexys Garcia. On November 22, 2017, the night before Thanksgiving around 11:30 p.m., the...
LIVERMORE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Arkansas Farmer Pleads Guilty to Murder and Rape of Jogging Nurse

An Arkansas farmer accused of murdering and raping a nurse last year before burying her in a field has pleaded guilty to capital murder and rape. The guilty plea by Quake Lewellyn, 29, waived a jury trial, and a judge sentenced him to life behind bars. Lewellyn confessed to investigators late last year that he had abducted 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland while she was out jogging. The then-married stepfather of three is said to have offered a chilling confession about how he had happened upon Sutherland on a gravel road, struck her with his vehicle, and then taken her body to a rice field where he raped and buried her. Afterwards, according to an evaluation by a state psychologist, he said he went home, had dinner, and “just tried to forget about it.” Lewellyn had initially pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, capital murder, abuse of a corpse and rape late last year, but prosecutors later warned that if he were convicted, he would face the death penalty. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty as part of the plea deal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Caledonian Record-News

Woman Sentenced To Prison In Decapitation Case

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who contends she was forced to behead a coworker’s corpse after her husband killed him has been sentenced to 3 1/2 to seven years in prison. Britany Barron, 32, cried Wednesday as she apologized to the family of Jonathan Amerault, WMUR-TV reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOCO

Authorities arrest 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found, Harrah arson investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with human remains found during an arson investigation in Harrah, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stockton Jr., 17 was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started investigating after...
HARRAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
reviewjournal.com

Alleged Las Vegas killer who was on FBI most wanted dies

An alleged Las Vegas killer who was on the run for 10 years died of COVID-19 before facing trial in the death of his wife. Jesus Munguia, 44, died at University Medical Center in June, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Munguia also suffered from hypertensive cardiovascular disease, obesity and a history of thyroid carcinoma, the coroner’s office said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Man on death row for fatal St. Louis bank robbery dies

A man on death row for a fatal 2002 bank robbery in St. Louis has died in federal prison. Robert L. Bolden Sr. died Sunday, Federal Bureau of Prisons records show. A notice of Bolden's death was filed Wednesday in his appeal. No cause of death was provided for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNEM

Mother charged in accidental shooting of 4-year-old

A mother has been charged after her 4-year-old child was accidentally shot at a Saginaw home. Shalonda Finch was arraigned on Oct. 4 on one count of second-degree child abuse. She is due back in court for a preliminary examination conference on Oct. 11 at 11:30 a.m. On July 16,...
SAGINAW, MI
davisvanguard.org

Victim of Alleged Child Cruelty/Torture by Parents Testifies at Trial

RIVERSIDE, CA – In a jury trial here in Riverside County Superior Court Thursday of alleged child cruelty and torture by a Moreno Valley couple, the eldest victim testified about the abuses that they and their two siblings suffered. Note – the Vanguard will not be reporting the names of...
RIVERSIDE, CA
The Independent

Grand jury formally charges Florida man in family slaying

A man accused of massacring a Florida family under the delusion that they were child sex traffickers has been formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder.Court documents show a grand jury's 22-count indictment was filed Tuesday in Polk County Circuit Court against Bryan Riley. Other charges included attempted murder — one 11-year-old girl survived the Sept. 5 rampage and Riley got into a gunfight with police — kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.Riley, a 33-year-old former Marine, could ultimately face the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of the killings. Prosecutors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
8 News Now

8 News Now

1K+
Followers
536
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy