Global shortages in industrial components and raw materials are weighing on Germany's export-driven economy, threatening to brake the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The country's leading economic institutes (DIW, Ifo, IfW, IWH and RWI) are expected to revise down their growth expectations for Europe's biggest economy on Thursday. When the think tanks last published their biannual forecasts in April, they predicted that gross domestic product would grow by 3.7 percent in 2021, after the pandemic caused the economy to shrink by 4.9 percent in 2020. Since then, shortfalls in materials and logistic logjams have taken the wind out of Germany's sails.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO