(For Southeast Asia) “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles” Adventure Mode Introduction③

Demon Slayer's second season is set to arrive next month, but before the Shonen series dives into the newest arc of the Entertainment District Arc, it will be recapping the story of the Mugen Train, with a one-hour episode helping to transition the story of the demon-filled locomotive to the arc that introduced the Sound Hashira to Tanjiro and his friends. With Demon Slayer continuing to be one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, there are plenty of fans that are waiting to see the story that takes place following the events of the first movie.

