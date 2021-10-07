All Dickie Moltisanti’s Cars in the Many Saints of Newark Sopranos Prequel
The Many Saints of Newark, Sopranos prequel film expands the mythology of the legendary show. Though the cast includes a young Tony Soprano, its protagonist is mafia captain Dickie Moltisanti. The Many Saints of Newark shows that Dickie was just as powerful and feared as Tony would later become. However, the prequel also reveals Dickie was loved and cool in a way Tony would never be. Dickie Moltisanti’s classic cars–eye-catching rare convertibles–are a reminder of the differences between Tony and his idol.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0