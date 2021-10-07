CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Shatner Is Headed to the Final Frontier Onboard a Blue Origin Rocket

By Taylor Martin
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Obvious Star Trek quip incoming: William Shatner is boldly going where no Star Trek cast member has gone before. On Tuesday, October 12th, the TV star is climbing aboard Jeff Bezo’s Blue Origin Rocket and heading to space. Though he isn’t flying solo, being joined by Audrey Powers, the Vice President of Blue Origin, as well as Chris Boshuizen, and Glen de Vries.

Daily Beast

‘Nervous’ 90-Year-Old William Shatner Is Rocketed Into Space

Star Trek star William Shatner was launched to the edge of space on Wednesday, becoming the oldest person to make the voyage. Just after 10 a.m ET Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin, rocketed the 90-year-old sci-fi actor in a capsule from a launchpad in Van Horn, Texas, for the roughly 10-minute milestone trip.
VAN HORN, TX
People

Every Must-See Photo From William Shatner's Trip to Space

William Shatner is joined by Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries as they get ready to board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin New Shepard vehicle. Shatner's historic flight will make him the oldest person to ever go to space at 90 years old. Shatner is flying with a crew who have all contributed to space exploration. Chris Boshuizen is a former NASA engineer, Glen de Vries is co-founder of software company Medidata and Audrey Powers is vice president of mission and flight operations at Blue Origin.
KTLA

William Shatner, ‘Star Trek’s’ Captain Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. The “Star Trek” actor and three fellow passengers hurtled to an altitude of 66.5 miles (107 kilometers) over the West Texas desert […]
Upworthy

William Shatner just went into space for real. His tearful reaction is so beautiful.

Once fictional space captain, now real-life astronaut William Shatner was moved to tears after his 11-minute journey beyond Earth's atmosphere. As he landed back on the desert grounds of Texas, Captain Kirk himself remarked on the profound experience. His speech is so heartfelt and full of poignant reflections on life, it felt like another episode of "Star Trek."
CBS Baltimore

Maryland High School Alumna To Take Blue Origin Flight To Space With William Shatner

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aerospace company Blue Origin, founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, is sending four people into a suborbital joyride Wednesday morning. Most notable among the passengers is William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in “Star Trek.” At 90, he is set to be the oldest person ever to go to space. But there’s another prominent passenger boarding New Shepard NS-18, one with local ties. Audrey Powers is Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations. She is a 1994 graduate of Mount De Sales, a private, all-girls secondary school in Catonsville. According to Blue Origin’s website, she played a lead role in certifying New Shephard for human flight. In a show of pride for their alumna, the Baltimore County school is holding a watch party of the launch. Chris Boshuizen, a co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs, and software executive Glen de Vries, are paying customers joining Shatner and Powers. CBSN Baltimore will stream the launch and watch party live at 9:55 a.m. The crew of #NS18. pic.twitter.com/qKRAOY39TS — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 11, 2021
The Independent

Blue Origin launch - live: William Shatner emotional after being launched into space on historic flight

Blue Origin has launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocket.The Star Trek actor has gone where no 90-year-old has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly to space.According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.The trip lasted about 10 minutes, when the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site.Shatner is joined on the flight by Blue Origin Vice...
