CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Woman is shot trying to add a 2nd armed robbery to list of crimes suspected of

whatcom-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham woman already suspected of theft of $800, theft of a car and armed robbery was not able to get away from another attempt at armed robbery. According to affidavits of probable cause prepared by Bellingham Police and filed in Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors, late in August, officers interviewed a victim who reported a man and woman did some yardwork for him for $20. He took them to an ATM and gave them his bank card to withdraw $20 from his account. The following day he discovered they had withdrawn $820.

whatcom-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
The Hill

Kyrie Irving explains his decision to remain unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving on Wednesday explained his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day after his team announced it was suspending him because his stance made him ineligible to play or practice in their arena. Irving framed his decision as standing up for people who lose...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellingham Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy