Woman is shot trying to add a 2nd armed robbery to list of crimes suspected of

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham woman already suspected of theft of $800, theft of a car and armed robbery was not able to get away from another attempt at armed robbery. According to affidavits of probable cause prepared by Bellingham Police and filed in Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors, late in August, officers interviewed a victim who reported a man and woman did some yardwork for him for $20. He took them to an ATM and gave them his bank card to withdraw $20 from his account. The following day he discovered they had withdrawn $820.