San Antonio vs. Detroit, Final Score: Spurs get blown out by Pistons in the second half, lose 115-105
The San Antonio Spurs suffered their first loss of the preseason in the home of the Detroit Pistons, losing 115-105. After a horrific first quarter, the Spurs came charging back in the second to briefly take the lead, before getting blown out in the second half while playing some makeshift lineups that likely won't be seen outside of garbage time in the regular season.
