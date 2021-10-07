CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(For Southeast Asia) “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles” Adventure Mode Introduction②

Cover picture for the articleIn Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro Kamado through the story from the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime by diving in and taking control yourself!. This game includes the events of “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” where Tanjiro would begin his journey, join the Demon Slayer Corps and fight a variety of demons, as well as “the Movie: Mugen Train” where he was accompanied by the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku!

epicstream.com

Demon Slayer: Bandai Premium to Release Miniature Collectible Swords

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Demon Slayer is fairly new to the anime game but in a short span of time, it has been able to leave quite the impression on fans in and out of Japan, quickly becoming one of the most successful anime titles in recent memory. The series continues to make waves ahead of its second season which will hit the small screen in October.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 to Stream With Funimation and Crunchyroll

The second season of Demon Slayer is set to be one of the biggest batch of episodes landing in the medium of anime this fall, with the first episode of the Mugen Train Arc arriving on October 10th. With Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke once again grabbing their weapons to battle against the insane supernatural forces seeking to eat humanity one at a time, the second season which will be covering the story of the first feature-length film of the Shonen series, as well as the Entertainment District Arc, will be hitting two of the biggest anime streaming services.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slayers#Asia#The Demon Slayer Corps#Mount Natagumo#Official Website#Shueisha
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Announces One-Hour Special Episode

Demon Slayer's second season is set to arrive next month, but before the Shonen series dives into the newest arc of the Entertainment District Arc, it will be recapping the story of the Mugen Train, with a one-hour episode helping to transition the story of the demon-filled locomotive to the arc that introduced the Sound Hashira to Tanjiro and his friends. With Demon Slayer continuing to be one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, there are plenty of fans that are waiting to see the story that takes place following the events of the first movie.
COMICS
GIZORAMA

(For Southeast Asia) “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles” Adventure Mode Introduction③

In Adventure Mode, follow Tanjiro Kamado through the story from the “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” anime by diving in and taking control yourself!. This game includes the events of “Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc” where Tanjiro would begin his journey, join the Demon Slayer Corps and fight a variety of demons, as well as “the Movie: Mugen Train” where he was accompanied by the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku!
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Trademark Copyright Rejected Again

There is little doubt that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has overtaken just about every record in its path. However, there appears to be one thing that the franchise simply cannot win. The ongoing trademark case on Tanjiro Kamado's attire has once again been rejected by the Japan Patent Office (JPO).
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Siliconera

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Free Update to Add Akaza and Rui

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will receive new playable characters through free post-game updates. The first two characters that will join Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles through the first update are Akaza and Rui. More details regarding their inclusion as playable characters should arrive at a later date. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Draws The Sword of Kanao

Demon Slayer's second season is set to begin in a few days, with the upcoming episodes beginning by recapping the events of the movie of the Mugen Train and then diving into the story of the Entertainment District Arc. With the Shonen franchise continuing its meteoric rise in popularity thanks in part to the anime series, its first movie, and the manga being printed by Weekly Shonen Jump, it's no surprise to see that Cosplayers are diving into the world of the Demon Slayer Corps with a new cosplay being created for the warrior Kanao.
COMICS
cgmagonline.com

Demon Slayer Returns with Unseen Episode For Latest Arc

Demon Slayer season is kicking off with some new content for everyone. Get ready to slay some demons this Halloween season. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke and Zenitsu return to give us more action-packed fights with a new, never-before-seen episode of Demon Slayer for the Mugen Train arc that revolves around the new character, Kyojuro Rengoku. This seven episode arc will be available to stream tomorrow—Sunday, October 10—on Crunchyroll and Funimation.
COMICS
GIZORAMA

Next Week on Xbox: October 11 to 15

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
VIDEO GAMES
The Oregonian

New episodes of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ now on Funimation; stream ‘Mugen Train‘ movie, how to watch more anime online

New episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are now officially airing and available to stream live on Funimation as of Sunday, October 10. No, it’s not officially Season 2 of the hit series. However, these are new episodes of Demon Slayer that happen to be adapted from the global smash-hit Mugen Train movie and turned into a seven-part series that will serve as a precursor to the coming season, which is fast approaching with a December release date previously announced. All you need to start watching the fresh episodes is a Funimation account.
COMICS
ComicBook

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning for Season 2, so it's time to get ready to watch along! The first season of the series ended its run as one of the most popular anime releases of some time, and it was followed up with an even more popular feature film release that took over theaters in Japan. But now the anime is finally coming back with a proper second season of the series as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 schedule of new releases. Thankfully there are lots of ways to keep up with these new episodes.
COMICS
GIZORAMA

The Long Dark – Episode Four: Fury, Then Silence is Available Now

We’re beyond thrilled to share the latest installment of The Long Dark’s Wintermute story mode with Xbox players today. This is just one more milestone in a history of close collaboration between Hinterland and Xbox, going back to the launch of The Long Dark‘s Xbox Game Preview in 2015. Back...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Ends on Bittersweet Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer's big Season 2 premiere episode ended on an unexpectedly bittersweet cliffhanger! After dominating small screens with its debut anime season and big screens with its debut movie last year, the anime has returned for its full second season of the series. For fans who have not been able to check out the movie in time, thankfully the new season will be revisiting the events of the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series covered in the movie. That unfortunately means that some of the fates in that movie are going to be unavoidable.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Explores Rengoku Before Boarding the Mugen Train

Demon Slayer explored Kyojuro Rengoku on the day before he boarded the Mugen Train with Season 2's big premiere episode! After much anticipation from fans, the anime has finally returned for a full second season as part of the Fall 2021 schedule of new releases. Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series branched out with a new feature film taking on the Mugen Train arc already, but the anime will be revisited this arc to give fans who might have missed out on the movie and are just watching after the first season. But it started out with something special.
COMICS

