(For Southeast Asia) “Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles” Adventure Mode Introduction②

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally returning for Season 2, so it's time to get ready to watch along! The first season of the series ended its run as one of the most popular anime releases of some time, and it was followed up with an even more popular feature film release that took over theaters in Japan. But now the anime is finally coming back with a proper second season of the series as part of the jam-packed Fall 2021 schedule of new releases. Thankfully there are lots of ways to keep up with these new episodes.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO