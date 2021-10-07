CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

The sprint

Marshall Independent
 7 days ago

They say summer moves fast, and it’s true, but by far, fall goes by the quickest of all the seasons; especially for those of us of a hunting mindset, and specifically in this particular autumn we’re experiencing. It always feels as if the next three months will be subject to the wills of the weather and the winds of change, as autumn so often is hemmed in by the first strong snowfall. However, this fall, summer has spilled into the front half, making morning outings in the field with my lab short and limited by a quick rise in temperatures into the mid 70s by 11 a.m. on many days. Add to that the upcoming pheasant opener and deer firearms season, and the seasonal markers along the trail are coming at us quickly, exacerbating the fleeting feel of fall.

www.marshallindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chico Enterprise-Record

Silver Dollar Speedway 2021 sprint car schedule comes to a close

CHICO — The sprint car races at Silver Dollar Speedway came to a close for 2021 on Friday and Saturday with the 360-winged sprint cars and hobby stock cars competing in the Fall Nationals event. Lincoln native Tanner Carrick, 19, won his second race of the season Friday on the...
CHICO, CA
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Spooky Sprint Fun Run set for Oct. 30 in Valier

Ghouls and goblins, superheroes and sloths are invited to participate in the Valier Spooky Sprint on Oct. 30. The Stone School Inn Bed and Breakfast and Lake Frances Triple P Triathlon will host this 1 Mile and 5K Fun Run and Walk. The race begins at 10 a.m. at the Stone School Inn Bed & Breakfast, which is located at 820 3rd Street in Valier.
VALIER, MT
STACK

Perfect Your Track Sprint Start

The position of your body during your acceleration phase and top-end speed are crucial in sprinting, but your time won’t improve if your start is slow. The sprint start is intended to propel you into the race as fast as possible. When an athlete breaks technique, his or her speed decreases and he or she has a greater chance of fatiguing sooner.
SPORTS
Post-Searchlight

Sprint on the Flint Triathlon sees local competitors

Over the weekend, the City of Bainbridge, in conjunction with the Bainbridge Decatur County Recreation Authority and the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, held the 5th annual Sprint on the Flint Triathlon, where more than 105 competitors took on the ultimate swimming, biking and running challenge. CVB Director Crystal Hines said...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Sprint#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Weather
Marshall Independent

The hope in habitat

When it comes to hunting, where you find habitat, you find your quarry. While fields of corn and soybeans will draw pheasants, deer and waterfowl to their edges to feed, the other 95 percent of their lives are spent loafing, staying warm, remaining hidden and raising their young in places kept away from prying eyes under the cover of thick vegetation and tangled reeds and branches. Sloughs, tree claims, creek hollows, river bottoms and other such stretches of habitat, including those that were once natural and now restored — such as second-generation prairie areas of conservation reserve program grasses and other plantings — all provide the cover that pheasants, ducks and deer need to survive those times when they’re not scraping up the remnants of the harvest.
HOBBIES
speedsport.com

Morrie Williams Tribute Race Next For NARC Sprints

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – This weekend brings a unique event for the NARC-King of the West Fujitsu Sprint Cars with the second annual Morrie Williams Legends Tribute Race slated for Oct. 9 at Hanford’s Keller Auto Speedway. The event will be the second of two nights of racing at the three-eighths-mile...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Gustavus Weston ready to bid for Champions Sprint gold

Joseph Murphy reports Gustavus Weston to be in fine shape ahead of the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. The five-year-old is already a Group Three and Group Two winner, and performed respectably on his first try at the top level when sixth to Romantic Proposal in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last month.
SPORTS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
Quad-Cities Times

Sholl shines as Rocky, UT swimmers enjoy Panther Sprint Classic

Rock Island senior swimmer Olivia Sholl works so hard in practice that coach Dave Busch often has to tell her to settle down. Her work ethic is a good problem to have, but it’s one she’s been learning to balance in order to perform the best she can at big meets.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
newschain

Volatile Analyst bags Coral Sprint Trophy

Volatile Analyst won York’s Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap for Scotland after final-furlong drama on the Knavesmire. Keith Dalgleish’s gelding started at 11-1 and was returning to the scene of his last triumph, a seven-furlong handicap success in May. Ridden by Callum Rodriguez, the four-year-old ran prominently and was clear of...
SPORTS
explorejeffersonpa.com

Thrush in a Rush; Ian Thrush Hoping to Add to Decorated Sprinting Career

PITTSBURGH (EYT/D9) – Brookville Area High School graduate, Ian Thrush, has become one of the more decorated sprinters District 9 has seen in some time. For the former Raider two-sport standout, he attributes his success to having a powerful value system. (Photos by Duquesne Athletics and Melissa Thrush Photography) “It’s...
BROOKVILLE, PA
newschain

Champions Sprint enters reckoning for Mo Celita

Adrian Nicholls is considering one more run this season for his rags-to-riches filly Mo Celita following her fine effort in defeat in the Prix de l’Abbaye. The three-year-old filly won a seller at Leicester on her first run for Nicholls in April – and has not stopped progressing since. That...
ANIMALS
Marshall Independent

SMSU GOLF: SMSU ready for Central Region preview in Arkansas

MARSHALL — The Southwest Minnesota State University women’s golf team returns to the course this Sunday and Monday for the two-round, 36-hole Central Region Preview in Hot Springs, Ark. The 20-team tournament will be played at Hot Springs Country Club – Park Course and will be hosted by Henderson State University.
ARKANSAS STATE
Marshall Independent

Cheers to the Mustangs

People gathered along Main Street on Saturday morning to cheer on Southwest Minnesota State University’s homecoming parade — and even catch some goodies tossed from the parade floats. Above, riders on the SMSU Alumni float threw candy and bead necklaces to the crowd downtown.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy