The Dallas Cowboys made a surprising move on Tuesday regarding their defense. Dallas cut linebacker Jaylon Smith even though it owed him $7.2 million. The 26-year-old was a second-round pick by the Cowboys in 2016, but he missed that season due to an injury he suffered in Notre Dame’s bowl game. He has not missed a game since beginning to play in the 2017 season and made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Smith had 18 tackles in four games this season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO