Thorns players release joint statement

London (Oct. 13, 2021) - The National Football League (NFL) and the Premier League held a joint medical conference in London today to discuss their latest advancements in player health and safety and to share best practices for analyzing, treating, and preventing injuries among elite athletes. Led by a diverse group of the leagues' world class physicians, injury prevention specialists and epidemiologists, the day-long conference was an opportunity to ensure each leagues' efforts are informed by the latest scientific and medical information available in pursuit of a joint commitment to continuous improvement of player safety. The leagues discussed strategies for reducing soft tissue and knee ligament injuries, innovation in field surface materials, concussion prevention and treatment and the importance of prioritizing athletes' mental wellness. Held as part of the annual NFL London Games, the conference was attended by a delegation from the NFL Player Health & Safety team and Premier League physicians, certified athletic trainers/physios and sports science specialists, with representation from its clubs.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO