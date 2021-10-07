CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California hunters shot, suspect arrested in Converse County

By Aaron Brown
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONVERSE COUNTY, Wyo. (Release) - On October 6, 2021 at 1224 hours the Converse County Joint Justice Dispatch center received a 911 call reporting two hunters had been shot in the leg and foot. As Deputies responded additional information came in that the shooter had fled the scene. Deputies arrived on the scene and provided emergency aid and confirmed it was safe for medical personnel to come into the scene. Life Flight was called and both hunters were taken by ambulance to Converse County Memorial Hospital. The victims were identified as 60-year-old California resident John Cleary and 61-year-old California Resident George Heger. Both Cleary and Heger were airlifted to the Medical Center of The Rockies in Loveland Colorado. Both were in stable condition.

