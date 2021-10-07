Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Park County on Friday, October 8
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Park County from sunrise to sunset on Friday, October 8, 2021 in honor and memory of Alan Jones. Mr. Jones represented District 25 in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2000-2008. He passed away September 26, 2021.www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
