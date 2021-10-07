CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aces rout Mercury 93-76 to even WNBA semifinals at 2-all

By JOHN MARSHALL
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Aces were embarrassed by their previous two games, a pair of losses that put them on the brink of elimination. They took it personally, got back to doing what they do best and now have a chance to clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals at home.

WDBO

WNBA playoff semifinals all even, shifts to Chicago, Phoenix

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — The WNBA semifinal playoff series are knotted at a game apiece and both could go the full five games based on the historic and gritty performances thus far. Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury put on a shooting clinic as they scored the most points...
PHOENIX, AZ
KEYT

Record night for Taurasi, Mercury in Game 2 rout over Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored a playoff career-high 37 points and the Phoenix Mercury overwhelmed the Las Vegas Aces 117-91 on Thursday night to even the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series at a game apiece. Taurasi, the 39-year-old guard who has been dealing with a left ankle injury, was 10 of 13 from the field and made a career-high eight 3-pointers in 11 attempts. Phoenix set a WNBA playoff record with 68 first-half points on 76.5% shooting. Brittney Griner scored 25 points, 16 of them in the first quarter, to go with seven rebounds and five assists. Kelsey Plum, honored as the league’s Sixth Player of the Year on Thursday, led the Aces with 25 points. Game 3 is Sunday in Phoenix.
