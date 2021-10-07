CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, MN

Keith Stroup

By Editorials
Marshall Independent
 7 days ago

DAWSON — Services for Keith Stroup, 86, of Dawson and formerly of Marshall, are 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church in Clarkfield. Military honors will follow the service and burial will then be in the Clarkfield Lutheran Cemetery. A reception for attendees will follow the burial, back at the church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Guest book and tribute wall are available online at www.hamiltonfh.com.

