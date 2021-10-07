CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hog farmers feeding America, world

Marshall Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is traditionally National Pork Month. For this year’s pork edition, the Independent reached out to Pork Board President Brad Hennen to give our readers a snapshot of the hog producing situation in not only in southwest Minnesota, but the rest of the state, the nation and the world. Not only did Hennen offer good information, but he also wanted to remind readers that the vast majority of hog farmers love what they do.

