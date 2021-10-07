MARSHALL — Mass of Christian Burial for Duane Kerr, 90, of Marshall will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. A livestream of the service can be found at www.holy-redeemer.com. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall and Saturday one hour prior to the service, 10-11 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial with military honors will take place at St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery in Ghent.