‘Mustangs Give’ volunteers serve throughout the community
More than 250 SMSU faculty, staff and students participated in “Mustangs Give, Day of Service” on Wednesday. Members of the SMSU community donated their time in two-hour shifts to a number of local volunteer projects, including Adopt-A-Highway, Light Up the Night, leaf raking, trash clean-up, Red Cross Blood Drive, Memorial Park painting, Park Side sidewalk painting, among others. President Kumara Jayasuriya and his wife Sal handed out water to the many volunteers throughout the day. In the top photo, SMSU faculty members, from left, Rick Herder, Alma Hale, Sheila Tabaka and Jim Tabaka raked leaves.www.marshallindependent.com
