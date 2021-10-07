Who is McConell sticking it to — Democrats or America?

Tarren Bragdon writes for National Review Online about the U.S. senator from West Virginia who’s helping to stand in the way of massive new federal government spending. Everyone’s asking questions about Senator Joe Manchin. The West Virginian is the decisive vote on the $3.5 trillion spending bill under consideration in Congress, and so far, he’s put up roadblock after roadblock. The Left is perplexed: Why is this lifelong Democrat standing in the way of a huge progressive victory? The Right is pleasantly surprised, and perhaps a little bit wary: Why is this longtime liberal acting like a conservative?

