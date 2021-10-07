Who is McConell sticking it to — Democrats or America?
Sen. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are continuing to be the monkey wrench in the gears of government when it comes to raising the federal debt limit. Republicans are planning to filibuster on raising or suspending the debt limit, forcing Democrats to come up with 60 votes they don’t have to end the filibuster. Republicans want Democrats to use the process known as budget reconciliation, a more complex process that would require Democrats to legislate specified changes in spending, revenue, deficits or the debt limit.www.marshallindependent.com
