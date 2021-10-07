CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFB pick ‘em: Week 6

By DM Sports Desk
Daily Mississippian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma is holding onto their top 10 status by a thread. Yes, they’re 5-0, but they have only one win of more than one possession despite playing a schedule full of unranked teams. Spencer Rattler, who came into the season as the Heisman favorite, has been playing below expectations and has fans calling for his backup. The Sooners certainly have the talent to make a playoff run, but have been lacking execution and will face their hardest test of the season on Saturday when they visit the Longhorns. Texas comes into this game at 4-1, with their loss being to an Arkansas team which has played surprisingly well and put themselves as the No. 13 team in the nation. Texas has an elite offense that runs through sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who honestly looks like he could start for a number of NFL teams. True freshman receiver Xavier Worthy gives the offense a deep threat which keeps defenses from stacking the box, opening up the ground game even further. If Oklahoma’s defense plays up to their ability, this game will be close, but if they show the same energy that they’ve had through the first five weeks, expect Texas to run up the score.

