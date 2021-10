President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are planning to meet by video link before the end of the year, a senior US official said Wednesday. There is an "agreement in principle" for the "virtual bilateral," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "The president said how nice it would be to see Xi which he has not done for some years," the official said. "We would expect them to have the ability to see one another, even if only virtually." The official cited news reports that Xi will not attend the upcoming G20 gathering of leaders in Rome, which would have been a natural place for Biden to arrange a bilateral.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO