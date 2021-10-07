CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Sekrit Theater

Austin Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, citizen, why not dine in Hell? The sinuous and sinister aerialists of Austin's own Fly Unfeathered present a dark circus for your diabolical delight – an acrobatic, belly dance-enhanced, and thoroughly theatrical retelling of Dante's Inferno. And this macabre spectacle includes a themed dinner catered by local favorite Dagar's. You do, don't you, like to live deliciously?

