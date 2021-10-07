Sekrit Theater

This week, the Indiana State University Department of Theater returns to the stage with the performance of their play “Mrs. Harrison.”. Mrs. Harrison tells the story of two women who meet at their 10-year college reunion, unsure of if they have met before or if it had just been a long time since they had last talked. The two, Aisha and Holly, cannot come to an agreement on this subject. Aisha is a successful black playwright who is featured on the cover of the alumni magazine. On the other hand, Holly is a struggling white stand-up comedian who only came for the free drinks. A tragic event in Holly’s life happens to bear a striking resemblance to the theme of Aisha’s most successful play. Is it just pure coincidence, or were true life events stolen to make a theatrical event out of it? Finding themselves trapped inside together by the rain, they both have their own version of the story about what happened all those years ago – and they are willing to fight for what they believe to be the truth.

