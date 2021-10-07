CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: 140,000+ Children Lost Caregiver Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON DC – One U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver for every four COVID-19 deaths, a new modeling study published today in Pediatrics reveals. The findings illustrate orphanhood as a hidden and ongoing secondary tragedy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes that identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response – both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.

