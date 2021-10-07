CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Beyoncé Channels Old Hollywood Glamour In Low Cut Strapless Black Gown — Photos

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé stunned in a timeless black gown for the London premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’ alongside husband Jay-Z. Beyoncé wore a timeless black gown while in London on October 6. The Grammy winner, 40, documented her ensemble on Instagram on Wednesday, emitting old Hollywood glamour as she posed on a winding staircase at an opulent hotel. She finished the look with sunglasses and a clutch purse.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks A White Bustier Top & Jacquard Mini Skirt In New Italy Vacation Photos With Jay-Z — Photos

Beyonce is truly living her best life on a yacht in Europe! The singer and her husband Jay-Z looked chic in a series of new vacation snaps. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, looked cooler than ever when they posed on a yacht while vacationing in Italy. The power couple may have skipped out on the Met Gala this year, but they brought their fashion A-game while celebrating Bey’s 40th birthday on the European cruise. The “Crazy In Love” singer’s latest snaps show her rocking a white corset-style bustier top with an animal-print mini skirt and matching jacket.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Regina King
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Vanity Fair

Kate Middleton Dazzles in a Jenny Packham Gown at the No Time to Die Premiere

At the London premiere of the new James Bond film No Time to Die on Tuesday, there was no chance that Kate Middleton was going to be overshadowed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The royal arrived at Royal Albert Hall in a dazzling Jenny Packham gown with sheer panels and gold sequin detailing, while she accessorized with circular gold earrings by O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquaruzza.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

'9-1-1' Fans Are Still Going Wild After Seeing Angela Bassett's Stunning Emmy Awards Dress

Give us a second. We're still picking up our jaws from the floor after seeing 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. The award-winning actress, producer, director, and activist continues to stun at the graceful age of 63. She recently walked the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in a gorgeous dress designed by Greta Constantine. The black-and-pink ensemble was accompanied by Gismondi jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and classic Louboutin heels. Let's just say that Angela was absolutely glowing as Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best in television and film.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The biggest wow red carpet moment’: Fans react to Kate Middleton’s look at No Time To Die premiere

Kate Middleton brought all the glitz and glamour to the world premiere of the latest James Bond film on Tuesday evening, arriving in a shimmering gold gown.Stepping onto the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a metallic-sequined Jenny Packham dress, complete with a sheer cape and structured shoulders.She accessorised the look with matching custom-made O’nitaa earrings and a pair of classic nude Aquazzura pumps. Her brunette hair was swept into an elegant updo, while her makeup was kept natural.The duchess attended the No Time To Die premiere alongside her husband, Prince William, who looked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glamour#Strapless#Beyonc Channels#Instagram A
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Skipped the Met Gala to Vacation on a Mega Yacht

Beyoncé was missed at the Met Gala last night, but at least now we know where she was. The superstar dropped three surprise photo dumps of snaps from her European vacation a few hours before the gala, subtly alerting us that she would not be making an appearance. However, she did give us several glamorous looks from her time on a mega yacht.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Adele goes glam in stunning Schiaparelli gown

Adele is saying hello to a new relationship … and some chic couture. In a slideshow post Sunday, the singer stunned in Schiaparelli couture while making things Instagram-official with boyfriend Rich Paul. She marked the major milestone in style, sporting a custom off-the-shoulder black dress featuring white silk taffeta “rosette”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Amal Clooney Wore a Sequined Strapless Gown in Rare Red-Carpet Appearance With George

Amal Clooney and husband George Clooney made a rare red-carpet appearance together October 10 at the London Film Festival. The couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed fraternal twins in 2017, attended the premiere of The Tender Bar, the latest film George directed, which stars Ben Affleck. Amal Clooney is always stunning us with her looks, from workwear to the red carpet, and she went all out for this event.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Stuns In Velvet Duster & Low Cut Black Top As She Heads To Dinner — Photos

Selena Gomez stepped out in a ’70s inspired look in Hollywood! Her skin was glowing as she showed off a neutral smokey eye. Selena Gomez, 29, stepped out in a stylish ensemble for a Saturday night out at TAO in Hollywood. The Rare Beauty founder channeled the 1970s in a floral velvet duster jacket, which featured a single button closure on Oct. 9. She paired the sumptuous jacket over a straight leg cut jean and black leather booties, with a low cut black bodysuit underneath. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer appeared to be joined by friends for the weekend evening out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy