In every icebreaker game of Two Truths and a Lie, I weaponize my most unbelievable fun fact: I competed for Miss America. Twice. I never expected to be associated with the pageant community — and I certainly never expected to use the phrase “pageant community” unironically. I competed for a local “Outstanding Teen” competition on a whim, channeling my competitive dance background and affinity for public speaking into what I expected to be a weekend-long pageant stint. It wasn’t until the stage lights dimmed on competition night before the winner reveal that I suddenly realized there was a decent chance they might call my name. For me, “Shut Up and Dance” isn’t just a pop relic of the mid-2010s, the song is a reminder of the long 30 seconds I spent squatting at the front of the stage while an outgoing titleholder pinned a rhinestone crown on the top of my teased hair.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO