The Golden State Warriors will face the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Preseason action on Monday night from the Moda Center. The starters for both teams will play but should be limited action since this is the first game for both squads. The Warriors will get Klay Thompson back this season and with Andrew Wiggins and Steph Curry, they could make a run. As for the Trail Blazers, they will be expected to play at a high level with Dame Lillard and C.J. McCollum leading the way this way.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO