Renovated Tappan marina is unveiled

SCIO — After nearly a year of renovations, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District unveiled its new Tappan Lake Marina facility and restaurant. A media event was held Tuesday morning where MWCD officials showed off the nearly $6 million renovation project that began in November. Adria Bergeron, director of marketing and communications at MWCD, said the upgrades involved an entire remodel of the former building including a new marina, bait shop and restaurant. The new facility provides better access to its guests, she said.