Movement-Powered Audio Wearables

The Zing GO GO BIRD Butterfly remote control toy is a flying robot for children that will enable them to take to the skies when playing in their own backyard, the park and beyond. The toy features wings that will flutter and flap upon activation to elevate the unit into the sky, while an accompanying remote control will let users orient its direction using only their thumb. The unit can travel up to 200-feet away while still maintaining a connection with the remote control to make it great for use in wide open spaces.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO