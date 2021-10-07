Movement-Powered Audio Wearables
The SOMI-1 motion sensor wearable is a creative piece of technology for artists and creators alike that will enable them to transform their movements into sounds. Created by instruments of things in Germany, the wearable works through a series of sensors to transform movements and gestures into your choice of sound or music. The devices connect to the user's smartphone or computer with the receiver and won't inhibit the user's ability to maintain their creativity as they go.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0