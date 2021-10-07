CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movement-Powered Audio Wearables

Cover picture for the articleThe SOMI-1 motion sensor wearable is a creative piece of technology for artists and creators alike that will enable them to transform their movements into sounds. Created by instruments of things in Germany, the wearable works through a series of sensors to transform movements and gestures into your choice of sound or music. The devices connect to the user's smartphone or computer with the receiver and won't inhibit the user's ability to maintain their creativity as they go.

Spotify API and Audio Features

(only looks good on desktop, honestly) This is a follow-up to my previous post, Visualizing Spotify Data with Python and Tableau. The most fun I’ve ever had dancing on a night out was when I went to an Indie Night on a Tuesday in London in 2015. I have frequently exercised while listening to Phoebe Bridgers. This morning I looked at the “Sad Girl Starter Pack” playlist on Spotify and thought “wow these songs are all bops!” Needless to say, I am not the best person to ask to DJ a party.
Leather-Focused Premium Wearables

Italian fashion label Tod's works in collaboration with Japanese leather expert Hender Scheme on the new Heritage collection made for the season. Lead by both Walter Chiapponi and Ryo Kashiwazaki, the duo celebrates contemporary designs with just as strong of a focus on heritage craftsmanship. The capsule boats the name...
Manifest Audio: Pattern Engine

With 16 steps, 4 LFOs, 5 randomizable parameters per-step, 50 scales, and a wealth of MIDI input and playback options, Manifest Audio’s new flagship MIDI sequencer: “Pattern Engine” has a lot under the hood. We take a better look. Say you’ve just invested in some great new hardware and plug-ins...
Top Wearable Technology Trends to Watch in 2021-2022!

Statista: The overall number of wearable users linked to a 4G network in 2017 was 526 million, with the market predicted to expand by 89 million by 2022, connecting over 900 million people. Smart rings are gaining popularity among businesspeople and individuals who spend significant amounts of time in meetings and wish to receive notifications without drawing attention to their smartwatches or other mobile devices. Smart clothing, like headsets, is expected to gain traction among mainstream customers in 2021. Biosensors are by far the foremost breakthrough wearable technology that sets itself apart from the rest.
Fractal Audio’s FM9 is the brand’s most powerful floor unit yet

Fractal Audio has launched its FM9, the brand’s most powerful floor modeller yet. The unit is fitted with a comprehensive set of controls, a high-resolution LCD display, and a huge amount of processing power. The FM9’s signal path is the same as that of the Axe-FX III, based around the...
Wearable Smartphone Holsters

The Moshi Crossbody Phone Holster is a wearable accessory for smartphone users that will enable them to keep their essential communication device nearby, while also working to enhance their personal style. The holster is constructed with vegan leather to give it a rich, fashion-conscious aesthetic and features a dedicated spot...
Trinnov Audio Amplitude16 Power Amplifier

Providing professional integrators with a single-chassis amplifier that’s capable of offering 16-channels of power for immersive audio, Trinnov Audio has announced its Amplitude16 amplifier. Trinnov Audio states that its new amplifier is designed with custom installation in mind, and it provides integrators with a versatile amplifier solution that provides high...
Ambient light sensor for wearables and mobile detects UV-A

Monitoring vital signs such as pulse or oxygen saturation in the blood via smartphones and smartwatches has been available for several years. The corresponding UV channel of the ambient light sensor TSL2585 from ams OSRAM detects the amount of UV-A radiation in natural sunlight. This enables the user to be warned of excessive UV-A radiation. Thanks to its extremely compact dimensions the sensor is ideally suited for space-constrained wearable and other mobile applications.
Liquid Metal Could Soon Power Your Wearable

Scientists have created a device that might one day eliminate the need for a separate battery in wearables. The invention is a soft and stretchable device that converts movement into electricity and can work in wet environments. Researchers are racing to find new ways to power personal electronics. Your next...
These 3D-printed wearables never need a charge

Wearable sensors to monitor everything from step count to heart rate are nearly ubiquitous. But for scenarios such as measuring the onset of frailty in older adults, promptly diagnosing deadly diseases, testing the efficacy of new drugs or tracking the performance of professional athletes, medical-grade devices are needed. University of...
LA-Inspired Lifestyle Wearables

BornxRaised introduces the new True Blue collection designed in conjunction with New Era. The inspiration behind the capsule is rooted in the cultures of Los Angeles. It captures the essence of growing up in LA, detailing items such as hoodies, short sleeve tees, long-sleeve tees, crewneck sweaters, and New Era caps.
Wearable display shines information through clothing

A wearable display designed to shine basic information through fabrics has been developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada. The new technology, dubbed 'PocketView', can function as a standalone piece of tech or could be incorporated into existing or next-generation smart devices. Researchers created prototypes that mimic...
Magic Leap readies lighter wearable

Mixed reality (MR) headset maker Magic Leap unveiled plans to bring a second generation of its product to the market in 2022 which CEO Peggy Johnson claimed will be the lightest of its kind so far. In a blog to mark her first year of helming the company, Johnson explained...
Fluttering Insect Robot Toys

The Zing GO GO BIRD Butterfly remote control toy is a flying robot for children that will enable them to take to the skies when playing in their own backyard, the park and beyond. The toy features wings that will flutter and flap upon activation to elevate the unit into the sky, while an accompanying remote control will let users orient its direction using only their thumb. The unit can travel up to 200-feet away while still maintaining a connection with the remote control to make it great for use in wide open spaces.
Game-Themed Tech Accessories

The Logitech G League of Legends Gaming Collection is a themed range of accessories for avid fans of the game to pick up when looking to outfit their terminal with a touch of online gaming style. The collection consists of four products in all including a keyboard, mouse, gaming headset...
Multifunctional Productivity Tablets

The Nokia T20 Android tablet is a multifunctional technology solution for consumers seeking out a way to maintain connectivity, while also keeping up with their professional and entertainment needs. The tablet is equipped with a battery rated to deliver up to 15-hours of use per charge when it comes to Internet browsing, or seven-hours of video conferencing or 10-hours of video streaming. The tablet is paired with a 2K display that will work effectively both day and night, while also featuring a low blue light functionality to reduce the occurrence of eye strain.
Bendable color ePaper displays for wearables and more #ePaper #eInk #Wearables @imldresden

IML Dresden has developed a toolkit to easily prototype with bendable color ePaper displays for designing and studying body-worn interfaces in mobile scenarios. We introduce a software and hardware platform that enables researchers for the first time to implement fully-functional wearable and UbiComp applications with interactive, curved color pixel displays. Further, we provide a set of visual and sensory-rich materials for customization and mounting options. To technically validate our approach and demonstrate its promising potential, we implemented eight real-world applications ranging from personal information and mobile data visualizations over active notifications to media controls. Finally, we report on first usage experiences and conclude with a research roadmap that outlines future applications and directions.
Kid-Friendly Instant Cameras

The myFirst Insta Wi is a kid-friendly Polaroid camera. It aims to give children their first experience with instant photography in a durable and playful design. The photography device can click photos, record videos, and print images on thermal-ink paper. In addition, myFirst Insta Wi is also designed to double as a label maker.
