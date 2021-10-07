Las Vegas students celebrate National Walk to School Day

While some students may take the bus or get a ride to school, a majority of students on the Historic Westside walk to school creating a potential danger for them each day.

Wednesday morning, dozens of kids around the Las Vegas valley walked to school as a part of International Walk To School Day.

Clark County School District Police Department traffic safety officers, along with school staff and parents, came together to make sure kids made it to the Matt Kelly Elementary School campus safely.

CCSDPD Sgt. Matthew Campbell conducted five stops within the school zone, highlighting the ongoing safety issue for students who walk or bike to school each day.

"So we're here today with safe routes and we're trying to get the kids to school safely. We had three different locations around the school where kids could meet up with safe routes and have an escort with one of our traffic officers," said Campbell.

Matt Kelly Elementary was just one of the many schools around the valley that participated in the holiday, spearheaded by Principal Jarrell Hall.

"Oftentimes we see drivers that are either driving too fast in a school zone or making illegal u-turns in a school zone and when kids are walking to school, it does create a potential safety issue for those students. So, to protect our babies, it's important we abide by those traffic laws when we're driving through school zones," said Hall.

Students met a Doolittle Park early Wednesday morning and began their trek alongside their principal, crossing guards and CCSD traffic officers.

Speeding or breaking any traffic law in a school zone could carry a fine of over $200 for the first offense. Traffic tickets received within school zones get heftier with each offense that follows as well as the severity of the violation.

Principal Hall says not only is walking to school good for the environment, but it also creates healthy habits for students at a young age.

"Walking to school is importing for promoting an idea of wellness, it's a great way to get your muscles and energy flowing in the morning before you head into school for breakfast and a great day of learning," said Hall.

