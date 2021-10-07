CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New restaurants to open in Northeast El Paso

By Stephanie Shields
KTSM
KTSM
 6 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A group of restaurant owners and developers are working together to bring their businesses to Northeast El Paso.

Sunny’s Sushi, Grove Brunch Cafe and a Great American Steakhouse owners bought the building where the Original Great American Land & Cattle Co. restaurant once stood on Gateway North and Cohen, right of the US-54.

PJ Liu, an owner of Sunny’s Sushi, told KTSM they wanted to bring more local eateries to the Northeast where several development projects are in the works.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening, very excited about the city being next to us with the Cohen stadium,” Liu said.

Liu said the building also has space for a fourth business that is yet to be determined.

“I think it’s a growing part of the city like the far East side and it’s underserved by businesses for sure, we see there’s a need that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing, not a lot of variety of restaurants and businesses in Northeast,” Liu said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJIpH_0cJgcqNu00
Courtesy Charles Austin

Other businesses recently opened in the same area on Woodrow Bean Transmountain, including The Shack Wings and Brews, and another business with a sign called Boozy Tacos and Tap is up in another lot on the same street.

Elizabeth Triggs, the Interim Director of the City of El Paso’s Economic Development department, told KTSM the City has seen more growth in the Northeast.

“For example, just before the pandemic hit, we entered into a development agreement with Scarborough Lane and we are going to do a 2,300-acre master-plan community in the Northeast,” Triggs said.

New master-planned community coming to Northeast El Paso

That plan is the Campo Del Sol project located near Painted Dunes Golf Course, which will have about 9,500 residential units at completion, including entry-level homes, move-up homes and homes for rent. Single-family homes, as well as multi-family and age-restricted homes, will be included at Campo del Sol.

“Looking at the Northeast as an opportunity to grow and build-out, the more residential development, the more commercial businesses you’re going to see,” Triggs said.

Another City project, the Cohen Reimagination project at Cohen stadium which is now the Camp Cohen waterpark.

“Which has been a huge attraction not just for the benefit of the Northeast but it pulls others from other parts and that supports the businesses in the Northeast so that’s exciting,” Triggs said.

Triggs said the increase in economic development will put more money back into the City, including the Northeast El Paso community.

Liu said he expects the restaurants to take a year to 18 months to finish construction and open to the public.

