PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a party in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near 41st Avenue, just north of Buckeye Road, around 7 p.m. Officers said they found the victim inside. He was driven to the hospital in critical condition. In an update Friday morning, police said the man died. He has been identified as 29-year-old Bobby Rico.