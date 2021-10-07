CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong shares track overseas peers higher, property jumps on housing plans

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, on course for the biggest percentage gain in over 6 weeks, tracking gains with Asian peers fuelled by a late recovery on Wall Street, with major property developers leading gains after the financial hub’s leader unveiled new housing policy.

** The Hang Seng Index rose 2.41% to 24,543.19 by lunch break, while the China Enterprises Index jumped 2.88% to 8,654.83

** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday, and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.5%.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Wednesday plans of a Northern Metropolis on the border with the mainland’s technology hub of Shenzhen, covering 300 square kilometres. It is expected to have around 926,000 homes - more than half to be newly built - for some 2.5 million people

** Henderson Land led gains in Hong Kong property developers, surging 6.4% at midday

** Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development , CK Asset and Hang Lung Properties rose between 1.5% and 3.2%

** The blue-chip property sub-index rose 1.99% and the mainland index for the sector climbed 1.55%.

** “Excitement on property stocks is seen fading after the recent rally,” said Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian. “Investors are cautious while appetite for taking more risk is low ahead of the reopen of China market on Friday.”

** Chinese Estates jumped as much as 31% to an over 3-month high after a major shareholder offered to take it private for HK$1.91 billion ($245 million).

** Energy firms eased as oil prices dropped under pressure from an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs.

** CNOOC dropped 3.9%, PetroChina fell 3.62% and Sinopec Corp eased 0.3%, sending energy sub index down 2.1%

** Meituan jumped 7.6%, Weimob rose 7.1% and Alibaba up 5.5%, sending the Hang Seng Tech Index up 4.3%. The financial sector gained 1.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jack Ma: Billionaire Alibaba founder who disappeared amid China crackdown re-emerges in Hong Kong

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile following China’s crackdown on his businesses, was reportedly spotted in Hong Kong recently.The co-founder of Alibaba group is currently staying in Hong Kong, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources. Ma met at least “a few” business associates over meals last week, the sources said.One such report also appeared in Hong Kong’s The Standard earlier this month. It had said that Ma was in the city on 1 October. The billionaire owns at least one luxury property in the former British colony where several of his business operations take place....
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Housing Bubble Risks Are Accelerating Across Europe, Hong Kong

(Bloomberg)—The risk of housing bubbles across Europe has accelerated as the pandemic sparked a global spending spree on larger living spaces that was turbocharged by central banks’ aggressive stimulus. With Frankfurt topping the list, European cities accounted for six out of nine of the world’s most imbalanced housing markets, according...
WORLD
AFP

China's factory inflation hits 25-year high in September

China's factory-gate prices rose at the highest rate in at least 25 years in September, official data showed Thursday, hit by the rising cost of coal. The producer price index (PPI), which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, rose 10.7 percent on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. It was the highest level on record in NBS data, which goes back to October 1996. The figures come after factory-gate inflation jumped to a 13-year high in August, reflecting a surge in commodity prices -- piling pressure on businesses already struggling with power rationing last month that affected output.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Lam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Technology Stocks#Hang Lung Properties#Asian#Msci#Asia Pacific#Henderson Land#New World Development#Ck Asset#Uob Kay Hian#Chinese Estates#Cnooc#Petrochina#Sinopec Corp#Meituan#The Hang Seng Tech Index
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as inflation data fans policy tightening bets

* Gold retreats from 1-month high marked on Wednesday. * Gold rally to evaporate as quickly as it began - analyst. * Fed could start reducing stimulus by mid-Nov - minutes (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased off a one-month high on Thursday as...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

Hong Kong shares close lower as tech giants drag

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged by tech heavyweights after reports of Chinese President Xi Jinping scrutinizing ties between lenders and big private firms. The Hang Seng index fell 1.4% to 24,962.59, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.7% to 8,849.17 points. ** The...
STOCKS
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures score back-to-back settlements above the key $80 mark

U.S. oil futures settled above $80 a barrel on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, but global benchmark Brent crude ended the day modestly lower after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum. "Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.42 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
TRAFFIC
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy