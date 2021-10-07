Get Outdoors

Guided Hike Series: Superior Hiking Trail: Arrive early to check in and be ready to board shuttle by 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Hartley Park, 3001 Woodland Ave., Duluth. Beginner-to-intermediate 4.5-mile trail from the Rose Garden to Hartley Park. All ages; under 16 must be accompanied by adult. Shuttle to meet at end location and transport hikers to start location. Hikers welcome to hike ahead at their own pace or stay with group. Hosted by Duluth Parks and Recreation. Cost $5 per person. Registration closes 2:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Register at secure.rec1.com/MN/duluthparks/catalog/index.