Public Safety

Ahmaud Arbery suspects seek to toss Confederate flag license plate from evidence

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe white men who allegedly chased down and killed jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia last year have asked a judge not to allow a photo of the Confederate vanity plate on their pickup truck to be included as evidence in their upcoming trial. Lawyers for Gregory McMichael and his adult...

