A Maryland man is accused of fatally shooting his pharmacist brother because he thought he was ‘killing people’ by giving them the COVID-19 vaccine
A Maryland man is accused of fatally shooting his pharmacist brother because he was distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Per court documents, Jeffrey Allen Burnham thought his brother was “poisoning people” by giving them COVID jabs. Burnham also told his mother before the shooting that he thought his brother knew “something” about...wmleader.com
Comments / 0